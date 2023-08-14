Coronation Street spoilers: Michael Bailey in DANGER thanks to Cassie!

Michael Bailey sticks his neck out to protect Cassie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Telling Tyrone she is going to the Citizens Advice Bureau to start looking for somewhere to stay, Cassie actually meets up with her drug dealer Dean who turns nasty as she owes him money.

Seeing Cassie fall to the ground in pain, Michael Bailey insists on taking her to the hospital. Dean follows them and when Ronnie arrives at A&E he sees Michael in the middle of a row with Dean. When Dean punches Michael, Ronnie reckons they should call the police, but Cassie asks them not to.

When Michael tells Ronnie that this sort of thing happens all the time to Aggie, he is shocked and uses the information to get Ed to go in on the deal so Aggie can retire. Will Ed agree?

In the flower shop flat, Billy notices Paul struggling with his right leg. Paul does his best to cover, secretly dismayed at his deterioration. Billy returns home with a walking aid and when Paul admits that the walking aid will take some getting used to, Billy suggests a wheelchair instead. Paul’s horrified at the very idea.

Paul continues to struggle. (Image credit: ITV1)

Peter confides in Ryan how he owes Rufus’s wife £15k and could really do with some rent off him. Ryan promises to do what he can to help. When Ryan reveals that he’s off to the bistro to ask for some shifts so that he can pay his way, Carla’s annoyed to realise that Peter’s been putting pressure on him.

Later, Ryan receives a message from Liv, one of his followers. He messages back and enjoys the banter until she asks him to drop his kecks and send him a pic. What will he do?

Peter asks Ryan for rent. (Image credit: ITV1)

Todd finds a card that George had thrown in the bin from Troy at Rest Easy with a message asking Todd to have a chat about his future career.

Meanwhile, Todd confides in Glenda who says he should ask for a pay rise. When George is evasive, Todd calls Troy and arranges a meeting. Troy offers him a job at RestEasy on a salary of £30k plus bonus. Todd’s impressed but will he accept?



Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.