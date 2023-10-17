Coronation Street spoilers: Michael Bailey is ARRESTED — but WHY?

Michael Bailey is taken away by the police.

Will Ed let Michael Bailey take the fall in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm? See our TV Guide for full listings.

Having placed Michael Bailey’s £1000 on a horse, Ed watches the race on tenterhooks and he punches the air in delight when it wins. Arriving home, he stuffs the cash in a bag in the hallway to hide it from Dee-Dee and Michael.

Unaware of its contents, Michael grabs the bag as he heads out to Underworld to try and get his job back. But he is stunned when DS Swain arrives and wants to interview him about the cash Stephen stole. Having answered DS Swain’s questions, Michael opens his bag and is baffled to find a huge wad of cash. DS Swain clocks the money and demands to know where it came from.

Ed is horrified to see Michael being taken away in a police car under suspicion of working with Stephen to defraud Underworld.

Will he come clean?

Lauren answers her phone and assures the caller she’s got their money and she’ll deliver it later. She then tells an angry Ryan that she is having a bad time and has to get the money.

Later, a furious Daisy comes into the cafe and spells out to Lauren that she won’t be blackmailed by a worthless brat such as her and she won’t be getting another penny.

What will Lauren’s next move be?

Daisy tells Lauren she won't be blackmailed. (Image credit: ITV)

Sam encourages Nick and Leanne to throw a Halloween party at the bistro, insisting that it’s what his Mum would have wanted and he’d like to invite Hope.

Over a milkshake in the café, Sam invites Hope to accompany him to the party and suggests they have a fresh start.

When she agrees he’s clearly thrilled.

Hope agrees to a date with Sam. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.