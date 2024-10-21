Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley and Toyah kiss!
Airs at 8:00pm on Sunday 27th October 2024 on ITV1.
Will Nick Tilsley and Toyah rekindle their relationship in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm? See our TV Guide for full listings.
With Nick Tilsley out, Toyah calls round to keep an eye on Sam. Initially hostile, Sam softens when Toyah apologises to him. Nick arrives home to find them making models and is impressed at how Toyah’s managed to win Sam round. When Nick declares he still loves her, she pulls him in for a kiss but can they really rekindle their relationship?
As the Platts rally around Gail’s hospital bedside, tensions are high as David feels that he is responsible. And when Jesse questions him on his guilt, David snaps at him. Are Jesse’s suspicions of David confirmed? When Shona reveals that Jesse has gone back to No.8 alone, David panics.
Damon calls Sarah and explains that while it got him a beating, he’s shifted the blame for the theft of the money onto one of Harvey’s associates, leaving them in the clear. Relief turns to sadness for Sarah when Damon says they must cut all contact and ends the call.
Later, Sarah informs Jesse that Damon’s confirmed she’s off the hook with Harvey and apologises for ever suspecting him.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.