Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley and Toyah kiss!

Will Nick Tilsley and Toyah rekindle their relationship in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm? See our TV Guide for full listings.

With Nick Tilsley out, Toyah calls round to keep an eye on Sam. Initially hostile, Sam softens when Toyah apologises to him. Nick arrives home to find them making models and is impressed at how Toyah’s managed to win Sam round. When Nick declares he still loves her, she pulls him in for a kiss but can they really rekindle their relationship?

As the Platts rally around Gail’s hospital bedside, tensions are high as David feels that he is responsible. And when Jesse questions him on his guilt, David snaps at him. Are Jesse’s suspicions of David confirmed? When Shona reveals that Jesse has gone back to No.8 alone, David panics.

Damon calls Sarah and explains that while it got him a beating, he’s shifted the blame for the theft of the money onto one of Harvey’s associates, leaving them in the clear. Relief turns to sadness for Sarah when Damon says they must cut all contact and ends the call.

Later, Sarah informs Jesse that Damon’s confirmed she’s off the hook with Harvey and apologises for ever suspecting him.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.