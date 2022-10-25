Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley uncovers Sam’s dark secret!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 4 November 2022 on ITV.
Nick Tilsley discovers Sam is still in contact with Harvey in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the school corridor, Sam tells Hope how Tyrone punched Nick Tilsley. Meanwhile, Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone there’s a chance they might be able to take out a privacy injunction against the journalist who duped Hope into giving information. Hope reveals that she knows all about Tyrone punching Nick and Sam’s not the golden boy he makes out. Fiz breaks the news to Nick that, according to Hope, Sam’s still writing letters to Harvey and Nick tears a strip off Sam for lying to him…
Summer seeks Dr Gaddas’s advice over her morning sickness, but when she returns home she is overcome by a wave of nausea and throws up in the sink. Billy’s convinced Summer’s eating disorder is back with a vengeance. Summer returns home to find Billy, Todd and Paul waiting for her. Will Summer tell them the truth about the baby and the deal with Mike and Esther?
Later, Summer and Aaron return home and tell Billy that they’re moving into the builder’s yard flat with Amy and Jacob. Will Billy give them his blessing?
Amy and Jacob move into No.1, but Amy’s put out to find Daniel and Daisy have taken over her old room and she and Jacob are on a blow-up bed. Tracy orders Daniel to get the loo fixed and the portaloo taken away before Amy decides to move out again and she watches with relief as the portaloo is loaded onto a truck and taken away. However, Arnie refuses to fix the toilet unless they pay him cash upfront. In the Rovers, Daniel tries to reason with Arnie but with no success.
Later, Adam warns him that Tracy isn’t to be messed with as she was once convicted of murder. Have Adam’s words of warning saved the day?
Elsewhere, Amy and Jacob tell Tracy there’s something she needs to know.
Also, at No.11, Glenda advises Sean that if he wants to win Laurence back, he needs to make a grand gesture by turning up at his surgery with flowers. After a wasted trip to the surgery, Sean returns home to find Glenda, her face red and blotchy having given herself a facial with Mary’s ultra wand.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
