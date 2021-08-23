‘Coronation Street' spoilers: Nina Lucas wants justice for Seb

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Nina Lucas faces the terrible truth and vows to tell the police everything as viewers are taken back to the terrible day of Seb’s horrific and senseless death.

The truth about what happened is revealed to the audience and to a distraught Nina as her memory returns and she pieces things together.

As her recollection of the evening comes to an end, Nina breaks down and cries having remembered her last moments with her beloved Seb and vows to go to the police to tell them what really happened that day.

Roy is incredibly proud of her and she feels touched to have him behind her. Will her new statement have an impact on the trial and more importantly mean that Corey is sent down for his terrible crimes?

Roy's heart breaks for Nina as she explains that she remembers everything that happened to Seb. (Image credit: ITV)

It's not only Nina that remembers the evening of the attack in tonight's episode as, alone in his cell, Corey remembers the aftermath of that day. He recalls how he ducked into a ginnel to change into fresh clothes from his rucksack, stuffing his blood-stained tracksuit back inside and stashing it in a hiding place before returning for it later and tossing it into the river.

Will anyone be able to track down the evidence they need to make sure Corey goes to prison for his horrendous crimes?

Alone in his prison cell Corey remembers how he hid evidence of Seb's attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran and Kelly prepare to go into battle against Corey and Sabeen. But do they have confidence in their case?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.