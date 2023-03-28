Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman makes a terrible mistake

Desperate Paul Foreman turns to Damon in his moment of need.

Will Paul Foreman make a deal with the devil in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm? (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Still keeping his potential diagnosis a secret, Paul Foreman is keen to earn some money to repay Billy and help Gemma with the wedding.

In the bistro, Nick’s not impressed to see Adam having lunch with Damon and explains to Paul that he’s Harvey’s brother and is seriously bad news.

Paul approaches Damon on the street and reveals that he hasn’t long to live and needs to earn some cash. Damon hands him the details of a bloke called Kyle who is looking for a driver as part of an insurance scam. Will Paul break the law to raise some cash?

As George and Todd show Estelle, a rather tricky customer, out of the undertakers, Glenda recognises her and explains that they used to work together on the cruise ships.

Glenda’s interest is piqued when Estelle reveals that she’s now the co-owner of a performing arts club for kids and anyone can buy into the franchise. Will Glenda start up a new business?

A blast from the past gives Glenda an idea. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah is disappointed when Leanne refuses to allow Sam to go to her Easter egg hunt because it isn't safe for him to be around Nick whilst Damon and his thugs are at large.

Sarah tears a strip off Damon and tells him that because of him and his thugs, Sam is too scared to come round to their house and it’s time he put things right. How will he react?



Cala returns from the clinic and forgives an apologetic Paul for the compensation claim.

Meanwhile, Michael calls to see Stephen and puts forward his case for a cut of the profits but it’s clear he isn’t listening, distracted by the arrival of Carla.

When Tracy suggests a film night and a curry on the sofa, Amy calls at Speed Daal for the takeaway but spotting Aaron at the counter, she turns on her heel and flees the restaurant.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8 pm.