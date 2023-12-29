Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman plans to END his own life

Paul Foreman puts his plan into action in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Paul Foreman asks Todd to help him end his life when the time comes. As a shocked Todd refuses, Paul accepts it’s too much to ask but explains he’s terrified of becoming a hostage inside his own body.

A sympathetic Todd takes him to the surgery where Paul makes out he’s in great pain and needs morphine but to Todd’s relief, Dr Gaddas refuses to prescribe it.

In the Rovers, Abi overhears Paul complaining to Todd that he couldn’t get a prescription for morphine and empathises. Back at the flat, Todd’s surprised when Abi arrives at Paul’s invitation, but all becomes clear when Paul asks Abi to score him some drugs. Will she agree?



At the garage, Cassie offers Kevin her heartfelt thanks for giving her a second chance. Citing her forgiveness of Cassie, Kevin praises Abi’s ability to do right by others, regardless of her own feelings.

Conflicted, Abi makes out she’s been called on a breakdown and hurries off as Cassie watches with interest. Abi meets Dean and buys some benzos, unaware of someone photographing the exchange.

Evelyn scours the internet for evidence of Terry running a puppy farm. In the precinct, she spots him exiting the pound shop with a tray of puppy food and decides to follow him.But he catches her tailing him and threatens her with violence.

Damon hands Ed an envelope of cash to buy supplies for the bar renovation, oblivious to the temptation he’s placing in his path.

Later, Dee-Dee informs Damon that her dad’s a gambling addict and cannot be subjected to any undue stress while working for him.

Meanwhile, will Ed give in to temptation?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.