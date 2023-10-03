Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow ATTACKS Stephen!

Peter Barlow tries to take Stephen down.

Peter Barlow vows revenge in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A worried Sally starts to panic when Kevin tells her that Tim did not go to the match with him and Kirk. Where is he?

Meanwhile, at the factory a calm and collected Stephen tricks an oblivious Michael into enabling him to transfer the full balance of Underworld’s account into a bogus one he has set up.

Later, Carla checks her accounts and is shocked when she gets a notification of the transfer. Can she get the DS Swain in time with the evidence to stop Stephen?

Carla is stunned when she checks the Underworld account. (Image credit: ITV)

The Platt family are stunned when Sarah breaks the news of Stephen defrauding Audrey and drugging Carla. As Stephen leaves his flat he is attacked by a furious Peter but suddenly Audrey arrives and sends Peter packing.

Stephen’s relief at the apparent rescue turns to horror when Audrey accuses him of stealing her house. How will Stephen respond? Will he be forced to kill again to make his escape from the street?

DS Swain learns that Stephen brought forward his flight from Manchester to Bangkok to today and hurries to the airport to intercept him.

Will she get there in time?

DS Swain rushes to stop Stephen leaving the country. (Image credit: ITV)

A flustered Elaine reports to Kevin and Sally that the Platts believe Stephen murdered anyone who got in his way. Realising Tim was one such person, Sally feels sick and worries that Stephen has hurt Tim, or worse, murdered him!

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.