Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow is on a DEADLY mission!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 24th November 2023 on ITV1.
Peter Barlow loses it and makes a grab for Dylan in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Mason insists Dylan bunks off school with him. When they spot Simon loading the gear from the pallet into Peter Barlow’s car, Mason orders Dylan to steal the box of vape pens.
When Simon reveals that the vapes have been nicked, Peter’s furious. Having ascertained that the thief is a mate of Dylan’s, Peter thunders on the door of No.11.
As Mason goads Peter, suggesting maybe he’ll run them over in his car, he loses it, breaks down the door and makes a grab for Dylan.
When Sean lets slip that Carla’s had to bung him and Beth extra cash to entice them back to work, Peter lambasts her for failing to share her work troubles with him or ever caring what he thinks. Carla’s left shocked at his outburst.
In the cafe, Ed promises Tony that he’ll pay him his wages today. However, when he goes to pay for his coffee and Norris’ card is declined, he can feel the panic rising.
Michael opens a letter addressed to Norris Cole informing him that his credit card has been frozen due to suspicious activity.
Ed panics, is his gambling about to be exposed?
Joel tells Bernie she needs to prepare herself for a custodial sentence. Later, Bernie breaks the news to Gemma that if she gets locked up, she’ll miss Paul’s last Christmas.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.