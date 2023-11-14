Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow is on a DEADLY mission!

Peter Barlow loses it and makes a grab for Dylan in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Mason insists Dylan bunks off school with him. When they spot Simon loading the gear from the pallet into Peter Barlow’s car, Mason orders Dylan to steal the box of vape pens.

When Simon reveals that the vapes have been nicked, Peter’s furious. Having ascertained that the thief is a mate of Dylan’s, Peter thunders on the door of No.11.

As Mason goads Peter, suggesting maybe he’ll run them over in his car, he loses it, breaks down the door and makes a grab for Dylan.



When Sean lets slip that Carla’s had to bung him and Beth extra cash to entice them back to work, Peter lambasts her for failing to share her work troubles with him or ever caring what he thinks. Carla’s left shocked at his outburst.

Peter puts Carla straight. (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Ed promises Tony that he’ll pay him his wages today. However, when he goes to pay for his coffee and Norris’ card is declined, he can feel the panic rising.

Michael opens a letter addressed to Norris Cole informing him that his credit card has been frozen due to suspicious activity.

Ed panics, is his gambling about to be exposed?

Has Michael uncovered Ed's secret? (Image credit: ITV)

Joel tells Bernie she needs to prepare herself for a custodial sentence. Later, Bernie breaks the news to Gemma that if she gets locked up, she’ll miss Paul’s last Christmas.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.