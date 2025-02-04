Coronation Street spoilers: Rob Donovan makes his great escape?

Rob Donovan learns that Carla’s operation has been delayed in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Airs on Friday 14 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When the doctor reveals that there’s been a delay with Carla’s operation, she worries Rob Donovan is going to back out. Will Rob let Carla down and make his escape?

When Cassie admits that she really likes Steve to Leanne, Leanne urges her to go for it. But as Leanne surveys all the happy Valentine’s couples enjoying themselves together she drowns her sorrows. Will the sight lead her to make a big decision?

Cassie is unlucky in love on Valentine's Day (Image credit: ITV)

Chesney returns home with some Valentine’s cakes for Gemma and tells her that he’s convinced he spotted the silver van again. Gemma tells Chesney it turns out Lou and her husband Mick are moving into Mawdsley Street and she’s arranged for them to meet for a drink later. Is this the start of a new friendship for Gemma and Chesney?

Things are looking brighter for Gemma and Chesney (Image credit: ITV)

Andy talks David through the details of the robbery, but it’s clear David’s not made his mind up, is he really going to go through with something that will risk him going to jail?

Later, Nick has a proposition for David, what will it be and will he be tempted to take it?

Meanwhile, Kevin shares his test results with Jack. Later, while planning to cook a Valentine’s meal for Kevin, Debbie finds Abi panicking and has an idea.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.