Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper gets a TERRIFYING new cellmate

Roy Cropper is rattled when he gets a new cellmate in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Nina tells Stu she’s concerned for Roy Cropper as he won’t speak to anyone or leave his cell. When Roscoe, a fellow inmate, enters Roy’s cell, Roy’s frightened and leaps up, sending his chess board flying. A bemused Roscoe leaves him to it.



As Nina and Abi check the Gazette website, taking comfort from the supportive comments, they’re pleased to see that a petition has been started demanding the documentary be scrapped. Dean calls at the garage and tells Abi that he’s hit a bad patch and needs her help but she sends him packing as Cassie watches on. Later, Tyrone rushes to find Abi when he opens a shocking email…

Abi makes an enemy of Dean. (Image credit: ITV)

As Simon readies to leave for the retreat, Nick and Toyah do their best to talk him out of it. When they realise he won’t change his mind, Nick decides to call Peter. Later, Toyah returns home to find Simon unpacking his bag, revealing that Peter has offered him a job on the yacht!

Simon gets a surprising offer. (Image credit: ITV)

At the hospital, Billy’s about to reverse his car into a disabled parking bay when suddenly another car swoops in. Kit flashes his ID and forces the driver to move.

Back at home, Billy and Paul tell Bernie about Kit, the police officer, who came to their rescue and she’s left quietly buoyed. Calling at the station, she thanks Kit for the kindness he showed Paul, imploring him to give her a chance to explain her side of the story.



Mary urges Bethany to make up with her family and put the past with Nathan behind her.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.