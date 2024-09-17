Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper in grave danger as Joel attacks

Roy Cropper panics when a drunk Joel enters the cafe in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Dee-Dee tells Ed and Ronnie that today should have been her wedding day. Meanwhile, alone in his flat, Joel opens his notebook and writes a letter. Finding Roy Cropper alone, Joel stumbles into the café clutching a bottle of whisky, clearly drunk and locks the door behind him. Is Roy in danger?

After confiding in Daisy, Daniel hatches a plan to set up a crowdfunding page to pay for Bethany’s £25k medical fees.

Meanwhile, Bethany takes a turn for the worse when Sarah finds her in a terrible state and barely able to breathe.

Sarah panics when Bethany struggles to breathe. (Image credit: ITV)

Mason arrives for work sporting a black eye making out that he hit his head, but will Stu and Yasmeen believe him? Elsewhere, Maria and Gary are furious to realise that Mason’s got his job back, while Mason sneaks back into the closed restaurant and unrolls his sleeping bag. Will anybody work out that he is staying there?

Billy’s gutted to realise that Paul’s funeral falls on what would have been their first wedding anniversary.

After being lectured on the harmful effects of vaping from Fiz and Tyrone, a defiant Hope isn’t interested in listening and instead, she steals some vapes from the corner shop. When leaving the shop, she knocks some vapes off the shelf. Noticing them on the floor, Aadi’s interest has piqued. Has she been caught again?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.