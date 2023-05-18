Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper in SHOCK collapse!

Evelyn calls an ambulance when Roy Cropper clutches his chest in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



As Roy Cropper walks Freddie through the precinct, he spies a cat and gives chase. Roy is brought up short by the pain in his chest and, as he collapses, a worried Evelyn calls an ambulance. Will Roy be okay?



Billy urges Paul to apologise to Gemma but he refuses to discuss it. Later, Billy confides in Dee-Dee how worried he is about Paul and demands to know what’s going on.

Outside the court, Dee-Dee wonders where Paul has got to and Damon finds him sitting alone in Victoria Garden. Damon urges Paul to do the right thing, get himself down to court and embrace the life he has left.

Paul finally arrives at court and Dee-Dee’s awash with relief, but stunned when Billy heads into the courthouse.

Paul struggles to face his fate. (Image credit: ITV)

Aware that Justin is due in court today, Daisy tells Ken and Daniel that she’ll never relax until he’s behind bars. Later, in the Rovers, Daisy tells Jenny that Justin pleaded guilty to the assault on her but he’s still a free man. Jenny assures her it’ll be a different story after next week’s trial.

Craig calls at the factory with some work bits and bobs which Faye left behind. Sally feels for him and suggests he joins them at No.4 later as she’s doing a Mexican supper.



In the Rovers, Mary notices Isabella’s sticky fingers but decides to let it go for Brian’s sake. Isabella asserts that she can’t wait for Brian to visit her in Naples but makes it clear that Mary’s not welcome.

Later, Isabella calls at the café in tears and tells Brian that during the renovations at her flat, the builders have discovered subsidence and it’s not safe for her to return.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.