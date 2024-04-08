Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper is heading for PRISON

Dee-Dee can’t save Roy Cropper from prison in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



As they take their seats in the police interview room, Roy Cropper asks Dee-Dee for a piece of paper and an envelope and begins to write. In the court, the CPS barrister paints Roy as a murderer with a violent past and lists his crimes including the assault on Gary and the abduction of Wayne.

As Nina, Evelyn and Carla await Roy’s bail hearing, Dee-Dee hurries over and hands Nina a letter from Roy. Fighting back tears, they realise that Roy’s convinced he’s going to prison. Unable to face the hearing, Evelyn heads back to the cafe to check on Freddie.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee puts forward her case and urges the Judge to grant Roy bail, but the judge refuses the application and orders that he be held in custody until his trial.

In the cafe, Bobby is given food for thought whilst mulling over Roy’s predicament with Bernie. What is he planning?

Carla and Nina are devastated by the judge's verdict. (Image credit: ITV)

Gary eyes Maria’s phone, wishing he could delete the camera footage. On the street, Sarah apologises to Gary for making a drunken pass at him and is horrified when he reveals that Maria has a hidden camera.

As Gary shows a valuer around the factory, Sarah approaches, worried about the camera footage but Gary assures her he’ll delete it. But will he be able to do it in time?

Sarah finds out about Maria's secret camera. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam meets up with Rebecca, a new client, at the Chariot Square Hotel. Having ordered a bottle of wine, Adam flirts with Rebecca and the chemistry between them is evident. When Alya calls to tell him that he’s needed in the office for a meeting, Adam kills the call leaving her frustrated. Alya takes the meeting with Rich from Fabian’s in place of Adam and he is impressed with her knowledge, suggesting she’s future partner material.

Later, Adam returns to the street with Rebecca and after they kiss, he invites her up to the office. As Alya winds up the meeting with Rich, suddenly the door bursts open and Adam and Rebecca stumble in, mid-snog.



Stu shows Eliza his newly tattooed arm with her name on it but when she points out that the ‘z’ is the wrong way round, Hope and Yasmeen are amused.



Simon worries that Leanne is backing out as she tells him that he needs to do some more research into his business before she’s prepared to invest any money.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.