Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor in attack HORROR!

Ryan Connor sees red after taking more steriods tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.



Having injected himself with steroids, Ryan Connor sets off for a walk with Daisy but at the precinct he accidentally gets sprayed with fizzy pop as Max and Gav lark about.

Ryan sees red but when he pins Gav to the ground he has to be held back from punching his lights out. Daisy’s stunned as Ryan breaks down in tears and is shocked when he confesses he’s been abusing steroids. Back home Ryan gathers his courage himself and goes live on his fitness account.

Removing the filter and announcing it’s time to stop lying, he bravely reveals his face and opens up to his followers in a livestream video, confirming he’s closing the account and intends to start being himself again.

After watching the video Daisy calls at Ryan’s flat and praises his bravery before kissing him gently on his scarred cheek, then on the lips. Ryan responds and the pair start kissing passionately. Feeling awful for cheating on Daniel, Daisy regrets getting carried away and the pair panic when Daniel bangs on the door!



Ryan and Daisy give into temptation. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.3, Dee-Dee sifts through the mail and shows Ed an envelope from a credit card company addressed to Norris Cole. Later in the cafe, Ed’s card is declined and Joel kindly pays for his coffee with his card, both men unaware of the other’s identity.

Arriving at the Bistro for lunch with Dee-Dee and her new boyfriend, Ed is embarrassed to be introduced to Joel. Joel doesn't mention the declined card incident and Ed covers his embarrassment when Joel pays for lunch.

Seeing George struggling alone with his workload, Todd admits to Paul he feels responsible for everything that has happened between them.

Paul deliberately lets slip to a surprised George that Todd recommended Shuttleworth’s for Shelly’s funeral, confident they would do a better job than Rest Easy. George forces Todd to confess his dissatisfaction with Rest Easy and asks him to return to Shuttleworth’s.

What will he say?

Todd and George reunite. (Image credit: ITV)

The police search for answers on the cobbles after Stephen's reign of terror. But what will they find as they continue their investigations?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.