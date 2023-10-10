Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor makes a BRAVE stand!

Daisy persuades Ryan Connor to talk at the STC in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



A nervous Ryan Connor meets Daniel and reveals he’s got cold feet about giving a talk to the kids in the STC. But Daniel’s confident he’ll get a lot out of it and persuades him to go with him to see how he feels when he gets there.

Daniel summons Daisy to the STC to allay Ryan’s fears and he’s clearly grateful when she offers to give the talk with him. How will it go?

Later, Daisy praises Ryan’s performance at the STC and tells him that it is proof he can show his scars and can stop resorting to anonymously stripping off for cash. Will he agree to stop his online videos or is the lure of the money too much?



At No.11, a cheeky Todd winds George up about Lee, his new very tall assistant who can’t control his emotions, referring to him as “Lurch”. George takes umbrage with his teasing but will his anger get the better of him?



Todd enjoys winding up George. (Image credit: ITV)

Ed apologises to Dee-Dee for being too distracted to take an interest in her new boyfriend and offers to take her and Joel for lunch to get to know him. Will Dee-Dee forgive him and agree to the meeting?

The devastating shockwaves of last week’s dramatic events continue to rock the cobbles. Can the residents recover after Stephen's shocking crimes? And will the police find what they're looking for?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.