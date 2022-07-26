Coronation Street spoilers: Sally Metcalfe kicks Tim out!

Sally Metcalfe is disgusted with Tim in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At No.4, Sally Metcalfe discovers Tim has been looking at porn sites and orders him to go to the ‘Casino Night’ on his own. When he returns home, he finds a note from Sally telling him that she’s thrown him out of their room and made up the spare bed for him. Is this the end for Sally and Tim?

In the bistro, Debbie instructs Ryan to stage a break-in and then she can make a claim on the insurance. But later he’s furious when she tells him the robbery is off!

With ‘Casino Night’ underway, Ryan tells Debbie that he’s going to fuse the electrics and grab the cash from the safe. Suddenly the bistro is plunged into darkness and Debbie reluctantly helps with Ryan’s plan. As the Bistro customers file into the Rovers, Ryan stuffs the cash in his gym bag but when Leanne arrives, he hides while she flicks the switch and the lights come back on. Ryan comes out from his hiding place and makes out he’s just arrived.

Leanne heads back to the Rovers to tell the customers that ‘Casino Night’ is back on. Ryan assures Debbie that the cash is stashed in his bedroom.

Later, Leanne is horrified to discover all the money gone as Debbie orders Ryan to call the police.

Debbie and Ryan steal from the Bistro. (Image credit: ITV)

Ken approaches Wendy and invites her for a coffee. At No.1, the pair share a lasagne and Ken tells her he knows what it’s like to be lonely as he still misses Deirdre.

Ken offers Wendy a second chance. (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron calls at the flower shop flat and tells Summer that he’d still like to go on holiday but on condition she gets some counselling and deals with her body image issues.

Also, Sean attempts to cook a roast to impress Dylan but when he receives a text telling him that he’s gone for a pizza with his mates, Sean serves up the overcooked pork to Eileen, George and Todd. George takes a bite and is alarmed to realise he’s broken a tooth!

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.