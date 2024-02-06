Coronation Street spoilers: Sam Blakeman is RUSHED to hospital!

Leanne admits the truth when Sam Blakeman collapses and is taken to hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Sam Blakeman plays chess with Roy before school, he struggles to make a basic move and Roy’s bemused. Meanwhile, Simon tells Nick he’s sorry about the car. Nick assures him it was an accident, but when Kevin lets slip that the car repairs were nothing to do with the brakes, his suspicions grow.

At school, Hope finds Sam unconscious on the floor and yells for a teacher. Sam’s rushed to hospital, where Leanne tells the doctor that he was involved in a car accident. Then she’s finally forced to admit to Nick that the brakes weren’t at fault, she lied to protect Simon as he’d been drinking and was over the limit when he crashed. Awash with guilt, Simon decides to take responsibility for his actions.

Bethany assures Daniel that she’ll never do anything to hurt him again and she’ll speak to Daisy about her article. Will they kiss and make up?

Later, Bethany persuades Daisy to join her for a coffee in the hope they can bury the hatchet, but when the conversation descends into a row will Bethany be able to fight her corner?

Rita and Mary are taken aback to learn that Bobby is Rob’s son. Later, Bobby tells Carla he needs to know all about Tina, the girl his Dad killed and he’s shocked to find out that he killed Tina in cold blood, not self-defense as he had been led to believe.

Bobby discovers the truth about his father. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer confides in Billy that she’s been offered a chance to study in America but she knows that now is not the right time, given Paul’s illness.

Gary agrees to let Liam spend the day with him at the furniture shop.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.