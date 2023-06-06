Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt and Adam REUNITED?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) will Adam give Sarah Platt another chance or are they over for good?



Sarah Platt confides in Audrey how she loves Adam but threw their relationship away for a stupid fling. Audrey urges her to tell him how she feels and Sarah begs Adam to give her another chance.

When he refuses, Sarah turns the tables, suggesting he’s partially to blame as he was always at work. Adam’s seething but when Ken likens their marriage to that of his own to Deirdre and urges him not to throw in the towel, will he be moved?



Meanwhile, Owen strides over to Stephen and reveals that after a frank discussion with Jenny, they’d both like to know why he told them each a pack of lies. As Stephen scratches about for a plausible reason, Owen tells him that once he takes over the factory, he’s fired.

Stephen warns Carla against selling the factory but she insists that she has to for the sake of her mental health. The frustrations of the day soon get the better of him and Stephen trashes the factory floor. Arriving to witness his meltdown, Michael wonders what’s going on.



Unpacking in their new flat, Stephen suggests again to Elaine that they should buy Carla’s share of the business. But he is forced to mask his fury when she snaps at him and spells out that she will never invest a penny in the factory and they should simply enjoy their retirement.

Has Elaine just become Stephen's next victim?

Stephen is pushed to breaking point. (Image credit: ITV)

Aggie, Sally and Dee-Dee attend Yvette’s charity auction. Under pressure from Yvette, Aggie bids £3k for a summerhouse, expecting to be outbid. But she’s horrified when Yvette brings down the hammer and declares it sold.

Aggie gets a shock at the charity auction. (Image credit: ITV)

When Amy suggests she could use her inheritance from Deirdre to fund her legal fees, Steve won’t hear of it, adamant that he and Tracy will find the money.



Max calls Gav and confirms that he tracked down Bec. Gav asks him to tell her how sorry he is and to persuade her to take his calls, but will David agree?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.