Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt gets the ultimate revenge on Nathan!

Sarah Platt forms a plan to protect her daughter in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In a climactic week of episodes, stripped across five nights we finally find out who killed Lauren Bolton.

Sarah and Bethany report Nathan to the police for breaching the terms of his licence when he drives his van past her, freaking her out. As Bethany threatens to leave Weatherfield again, Sarah pays Nathan a visit at the building site, reminding him that he accepted £10k to leave town.

Bethany reports Nathan to the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Bethany is convinced that Nathan is to blame for Lauren’s murder and seeing her daughter at breaking point, Sarah takes a bold move to try and get rid of Bethany’s sex offender ex for good. When Nathan later laughs in her face, Sarah forms a plan and returns with a plastic bag containing Lauren’s hair bobble, found in her things that she left at the Platts.

Kit catches Sarah in the act, forcing her to admit she was planning to plant the hair bobble in Nathan’s van to prove he murdered Lauren. Kit urges her to let the police do their job and later news spreads through the street that Nathan has been arrested. Is Sarah in trouble? Or have the police found evidence of their own which puts Nathan in the frame?

Kit catches Sarah planting evidence. (Image credit: ITV)

With Roy remanded in custody, awaiting trial for Lauren’s murder, the pressure is mounting both on the man himself and those trying to prove his innocence. While friends and family who know him are convinced that Roy is innocent, others certainly aren’t. In Roy’s prison cell, the book he was reading lies soaked in tea with a broken spine.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.