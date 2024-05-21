Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt gets the ultimate revenge on Nathan!
Airs at 7:30pm on Monday 27th May 2024 on ITV1.
Sarah Platt forms a plan to protect her daughter in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
In a climactic week of episodes, stripped across five nights we finally find out who killed Lauren Bolton.
Sarah and Bethany report Nathan to the police for breaching the terms of his licence when he drives his van past her, freaking her out. As Bethany threatens to leave Weatherfield again, Sarah pays Nathan a visit at the building site, reminding him that he accepted £10k to leave town.
Meanwhile, Bethany is convinced that Nathan is to blame for Lauren’s murder and seeing her daughter at breaking point, Sarah takes a bold move to try and get rid of Bethany’s sex offender ex for good. When Nathan later laughs in her face, Sarah forms a plan and returns with a plastic bag containing Lauren’s hair bobble, found in her things that she left at the Platts.
Kit catches Sarah in the act, forcing her to admit she was planning to plant the hair bobble in Nathan’s van to prove he murdered Lauren. Kit urges her to let the police do their job and later news spreads through the street that Nathan has been arrested. Is Sarah in trouble? Or have the police found evidence of their own which puts Nathan in the frame?
With Roy remanded in custody, awaiting trial for Lauren’s murder, the pressure is mounting both on the man himself and those trying to prove his innocence. While friends and family who know him are convinced that Roy is innocent, others certainly aren’t. In Roy’s prison cell, the book he was reading lies soaked in tea with a broken spine.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.