Coronation Street spoilers: Sean Tully in GRAVE danger!

Sean Tully knows Laurence has been lying to him.

Sean Tully fears for his life when Laurence’s past comes to light in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eileen and Todd track down Mitch the taxi driver who reveals how he and Laurence were having an affair when Lindsey fell down the mountain and he suspects Laurence pushed her.

Eileen and Todd are left shell-shocked but break the news to Sean Tully. Later, Sean masks his unease when Laurence reveals that the surprise mini-break involves mountains — is he about to become Laurence's second victim?

Craig tells Leanne that they’ve arrested two men who they suspect were the gunmen and she quickly calls Nick, imploring him to get rid of the drugs. Nick tells Damon to pick them up or he’ll dispose of them down the toilet.

Having placed the holdall of drugs in the boot, Damon climbs into his car, but suddenly police sirens are heard. Will he make his getaway?

Craig has news for Nick and Leanne. (Image credit: ITV)

When Sarah admits that she needs to work late again as they’re trying to win a big contract, Adam tells her that they need to make time to talk about having a baby but she tells him that now isn’t the right time to be thinking about starting a family.

In the factory, Sarah, Michael and Stephen watch as Beth works away on the new samples, is the beginning of great things?

In the shop, Asha tells Dev he should be proud of Bernie’s golfing skills rather than jealous.

Elsewhere, Nina finds Roy tapping away on his phone and worries that it’s become an obsession.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.