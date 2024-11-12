Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Platt gets a worrying phone call from the prison

David is relieved when Shona Platt gets a phone call from the prison in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - see our TV Guide for full listings.

David tries to hide his relief after his recent secret meddling when Shona tells him that Clayton has regained consciousness but is still refusing to see her.

Elsewhere, Sally and Tim find the word ‘Grass’ sprayed across their front door and Tim assures her that he’s reported Mason’s brothers to the police.

When they spot Logan getting into Tim’s cab, Mason and Betsy warn Eileen that he’s in danger. And it looks like they were right to worry because later Logan orders Tim to park up as Matty climbs in and makes it clear they’re going to teach him a lesson.

Can someone help Tim out of this drama before things go too far?

Betsy and Mason spot Logan getting into Tim’s cab. (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling unwell, Ken tells Cassie he’ll pay her an extra pound an hour if she’ll accept her job back. But flanked by Adam and Steve, Tracy orders Cassie to sling her hook and stop sponging off Ken, adamant she’ll look after him. But when Ken suffers a nosebleed and admits he feels awful, they head to hospital. What is wrong with Ken and will he be okay?

Meanwhile, when Betsy announces she’s going to Becky’s grave as it’s her birthday, Lisa feels terrible about having forgotten. Later, Carla finds Lisa drowning her sorrows in the pub, but will she be the one to offer her a shoulder to cry on?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm on ITV1.