Coronation Street spoilers: Sickened Toyah Battersby attacks Rowan

Has Toyah Battersby pushed Rowan too far in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Leanne announces that she’s paying for Rose’s funeral out of her savings and outside the undertakers, George places Rose’s coffin in the hearse. Having spotted Rowan watching from Victoria Garden, a furious Toyah Battersby races over and, giving him a shove, orders him to stay away as he’s not welcome.

Meanwhile, Leanne watches with horror. The funeral over, Leanne admits that she hasn’t any savings and Rowan paid for the funeral. How will Toyah react?



Leanne heads off leaving Nick in total despair. Toyah confronts Rowan and tells him that she’s going to do everything she can to expose him for the vile man he really is.

Later, Toyah returns home to find Nick alone and as he apologises for Leanne’s behaviour as Toyah breaks down. Nick takes her in his arms and they kiss passionately, unaware that from the derelict builder’s yard, a man is watching them intently. Later, Leanne meets up with Rowan for an upload session.

Having enjoyed an afternoon of sex, Nick and Toyah agree that it mustn’t happen again and they should stay out of each other’s way as much as possible.



Summer and Felix call at the flat in time to hear Paul playing a derogatory message about Felix on his Eyegaze. As Billy and Todd desperately look for the mute button, Felix heads out and Summer is left mortified.



Bethany returns home from her interview and tells Sarah that she got the job but she’s dreading her first assignment. She then calls at the garage and tells a horrified Abi that she got the job at the magazine but the first article they want her to write is in support of Corey Brent.

In the Rovers, Cassie listens with interest as Steve, Amy and Daniel discuss care package options for Ken and wonder how on earth they’re going to fund them. She offers to be Ken’s carer for a quarter the price of a professional and while Daniel and Amy reckon it’s a good idea, Steve reluctantly agrees.



Chesney and Gemma tell Bernie that the boiler is beyond repair and they’re waiting for the landlord to fit a new one. Later, the landlord calls at No.5 and insists he wants a second opinion on the boiler.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.