Coronation Street spoilers: Sickly Joseph Brown COLLAPSES!

Chesney and Linda call for help when Joseph Brown falls unconscious in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Linda hands Chesney a business card for a family solicitor but he refuses to discuss it. When Joseph gags on his milk, Chesney realises that the fridge is broken and all the food has gone off. He emerges from No.5 with a sickly-looking Joseph Brown and assures Gemma that it’s just an upset tummy as Dr Gaddas listens to their exchange with interest.

At No.5, Gemma finds the solicitor's business card and accuses Chesney of plotting to take her kids off her but he assures her he’d never do that. When Linda reveals it was her idea as she doesn’t think she’s safe to be around her own children, Gemma storms out.

Later, Chesney receives a call from school telling him Joseph is poorly. At No.5, Chesney and Linda fuss over Joseph but as he stands up his legs give way and he collapses on the sofa, barely conscious. Panic-stricken, Chesney orders Linda to call an ambulance. At the hospital, the doctor approaches and explains that after talking to Dr Gaddas, they suspect Joseph has Lyme disease which he contracted whilst camping.



Adam visits Harvey in prison and makes out that he’s looked over his files and he’s got a watertight case for an appeal. But will Adam realise he is in too deep when Harvey warns him that if he lets him down, the hitman who’s going to deal with Damon will deal with him too.



Adam makes a deal with the devil. (Image credit: ITV)

Gary and Maria see Liam off to school, but as soon as their backs are turned, he legs it back to the flat. He accesses the school website and reports himself absent due to illness. In the café, Maria tells Gary that the school phoned and inform that they haven’t seen Liam for a week!

Laim is about to be found out. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Sabrina quizzes Lauren about her boyfriend. When Sabrina suggests they should all meet up, Lauren’s unease is evident and Sabrina tells Max it’s obvious she’s lying. Max tentatively asks Lauren why she always clams up whenever they mention her boyfriend but she fights back her tears and orders Max out of the café.



Cassie applies nail extensions to Ruby’s nails and gives her crisps for breakfast. Having taken a call from the school, Evelyn tears a strip off Cassie and tells her she’s nothing but a hindrance when it comes to the girls.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.