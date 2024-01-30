Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow in HORROR crash!

Simon Barlow's drinking spirals out of control and causes a terrifying car crash in Friday’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Simon wakes up on the sofa with a pounding headache after Bobby Crawford's party the night before. As Bobby clears up the mess, Simon secretly takes a swig of vodka.

Back at home, Nick Tilsley tells Toyah Battersby he needs her help shopping and asks Simon to drive his son Sam Blakeman to his chess competition.

Simon orders Sam Blakeman to do a runner. (Image credit: ITV)

However, tragedy strikes when Simon loses control of the car on a bend and crashes into a road sign. A panicked Simon demands Sam out of the car and orders him to run.

Simon confesses to Leanne Battersby that he smashed her car, but when she insists they report it to the police, Simon refuses and drops the bombshell that he was over the drink drive limit leaving her horrified.

Daniel Osbourne exposes Bethany Platt's secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel Osbourne is impressed with Lauren Bolton's work and tells her that she's ready to sit her GCSE. But she's disappointed when she discovers that the exam registration fee is £148.

When Daniel answers a call on Bethany Platt's phone from the editor of Chit-Chat Magazine, Daniel is stunned when she confesses that she’s submitted an article about him, Daisy Midgeley and Ryan Connor. Could this be the end of their relationship?

Adam Barlow is seething at Sarah Platt's revelation. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam Barlow is furious when Sarah Platt him that she's happy to sell the flat as she and Damon Hay are going to buy a house with a garden.

On the way to the police station, John Perry goes over his confession with Adam. Will his plan to get rid of Damon for good succeed?

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee Bailey gives Damon a dressing-down for lying on her dad Ed's insurance forms. However, when Damon hints that she too has put her neck on the line for Ed, Dee-Dee is worried.

Elsewhere, Nick and Toyah come back from their shopping trip and admire the engagement ring Nick’s chosen for Leanne.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.