Coronation Street spoilers: Sparks fly between Cassie Plummer and Steve
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 28th October 2024 on ITV1.
Cassie Plummer and Steve get flirty in the pub in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
When Cassie Plummer reveals she’s going on a date later, Steve’s disparaging about the man she’s meeting but she reckons he’s just jealous. But when her date doesn’t go to plan, Steve comes to the rescue, takes her to The Rovers and boosts her self-esteem. Is the spark between them reignited?
Working on a case of a vandalised car, Lisa realises it was damaged on the same road Joel was attacked on the same night and the owner remembered hearing two men arguing outside his flat. She confides in Dee Dee that the car was hit by a red car.
Later, Lisa discovers Ronnie’s red car was in for repair and tackles him in The Rovers. Back in the flat, Carla is praising Lisa for her work and juggling motherhood but as she lays a comforting hand on her, Lisa flinches and makes a swift exit.
Gemma, Bernie and the quads return from their trip and Bernie and Billy disagree again over her plan to send the ashes into space, with Billy refusing to give her his share.
Meanwhile, Chesney finishes the deep-clean of Prima Doner but is outraged when Dev says that he won’t be paid for the whole month the place is shut, due to his zero-hours contract. Bernie is furious with Dev as Cheseny is forced to take a delivery job for minimum wage on zero hours.
Leanne tells Nick she can’t face being front-of-house after The Institute fall out and suggests he hire someone else. Nick offers Toyah the job of bistro manager, telling her they make a great team and it would get Leanne used to seeing them together.
How will Leanne react?
Elsewhere, Jesse has an announcement that will stun the Platt family.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.