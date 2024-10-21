Coronation Street spoilers: Sparks fly between Cassie Plummer and Steve

Cassie Plummer and Steve get flirty in the pub in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Cassie Plummer reveals she’s going on a date later, Steve’s disparaging about the man she’s meeting but she reckons he’s just jealous. But when her date doesn’t go to plan, Steve comes to the rescue, takes her to The Rovers and boosts her self-esteem. Is the spark between them reignited?

Working on a case of a vandalised car, Lisa realises it was damaged on the same road Joel was attacked on the same night and the owner remembered hearing two men arguing outside his flat. She confides in Dee Dee that the car was hit by a red car.

Later, Lisa discovers Ronnie’s red car was in for repair and tackles him in The Rovers. Back in the flat, Carla is praising Lisa for her work and juggling motherhood but as she lays a comforting hand on her, Lisa flinches and makes a swift exit.

Carla crosses a line with Lisa. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma, Bernie and the quads return from their trip and Bernie and Billy disagree again over her plan to send the ashes into space, with Billy refusing to give her his share.

Meanwhile, Chesney finishes the deep-clean of Prima Doner but is outraged when Dev says that he won’t be paid for the whole month the place is shut, due to his zero-hours contract. Bernie is furious with Dev as Cheseny is forced to take a delivery job for minimum wage on zero hours.

Dev has bad news for Chesney. (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne tells Nick she can’t face being front-of-house after The Institute fall out and suggests he hire someone else. Nick offers Toyah the job of bistro manager, telling her they make a great team and it would get Leanne used to seeing them together.

How will Leanne react?

Nick is worried about Leanne's reaction to him hiring Toyah. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jesse has an announcement that will stun the Platt family.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.