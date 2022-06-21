Coronation Street spoilers: Spider is back!

Spider crawls back into Toyah’s life in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Trying to distract herself from her troubles and Leanne’s lack of faith in her, Toyah mounts a protest against waste incineration. Leanne refuses to back off and insists she wants to help so Toyah invites her to join the protest.

Leanne, Mary, Brian, Nina and Asha join Toyah and the gang of seasoned protestors she’s mobilised, and successfully block in the council bin wagon on Victoria Street. Toyah leaps into the cab of the bin wagon much to Leanne’s dismay and a man picks his way through the protest group and clambers into the cab next to her. Toyah’s gobsmacked to see it’s her ex-boyfriend, Spider Nugent.

As the pair catch up and reminisce, Toyah breaks down about Imran’s death and invites Spider to stay over.

A vulnerable Toyah invites Spider to stay. (Image credit: ITV)

As Peter refuses to forgive Simon for falling for Thorne’s trick and a frustrated Carla lectures Peter about being bitter. Heading to the police station to pick up a fair, Peter is surprised to see it is Nicky who has been arrested for no reason.

The pair bond over their shared contempt for authority trampling over the little man. Later, Peter tells Daniel and Carla about his encounter with Nicky but he is shocked by Daniel’s response…

Peter and Nicky bond. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam has a Star Trek-themed birthday party at the bistro. Gary pulls him, Maria, Kelly and Jake in for a family selfie but the happy moment is short-lived when Maria orders him not to share it online for fear of another backlash.

But she’s upset that she chose to censor herself by not sharing the family selfie, and tells a sympathetic Gary that her trolls are winning by making her scared.

Maria tries to ignore the trolls. (Image credit: ITV)

Much to Evelyn’s dismay Fiz is forced to ask Phill’s mum Mimi to stay when she tells them no hotel will take Coco her dog. But when Mimi is knocked flying by Cerberus and sustains a sprained hip it is evident that Evelyn and Mimi living under the same roof is going to be a strain for everyone!

Aaron and Summer plan their holiday in Spain and Aaron’s sympathetic when Summer admits she’d rather focus on tourist attractions as she’s not confident enough to sunbathe in a bikini.

Later, Aaron clocks Summer’s unease when he reveals they have been given a free water sports session with their holiday booking and she admits a skintight wetsuit isn’t for her. Feeling bad about the holiday, Summer tells Aaron she intends to look at water sports as a personal challenge for herself. Aaron’s pleased by her positivity but Summer runs her hands down her body and, hating her shape, secretly tips away her insulin.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.