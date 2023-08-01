Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid UNMASKED at Rufus' memorial?

Stephen Reid bulks when his tie pin is found in Rufus’ belongings in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A guilty Stephen Reid struggles at Rufus’ memorial and hurries out after Rufus’ son Jools asks how he knew his dad. Returning with the staff from the factory in tow, he explains to Carla that he thought it would make Rufus look more popular. When Jools makes an emotional speech about his Dad, Stephen heads to the toilets, watched by Carla and Lou.

He returns and is horrified when he sees his tie pin in a bag that Lou shows him containing Rufus’ things that were found by the side of the pool. When Lou mentions Rufus’ missing watch, Peter is forced to confess to Carla that he found it in the back of his cab and pawned it for her rehab. Stephen is shocked when Lou reveals she is going to show the tie pin to the police as it didn’t belong to Rufus.

Gemma feels bad about the pub going up for sale, believing that she could put a stop to it all if Chesney would let her work with Henry. Bernie calls at the kebab shop and tells Chesney that he needs to get over his dislike of Henry and prove to Gemma that he trusts her to work with him. Meanwhile, Gemma meets up with Henry in the precinct and tells him that if he promises to save the pub, she’ll accept his job offer.

At No.5, Gemma breaks the news to Chesney that Henry has agreed to buy the Rovers but on condition she takes the job as his PA. Burying his anxiety, Chesney hugs her.

Max wishes Lauren good luck and says he will pop into the cafe to give her moral support. She gets off to a rocky start but Shona assures Roy she’ll soon get the hang of it. When Sabrina approaches Max and suggests they hang out at No.8, he sends Lauren a text telling her he won’t have time to drop by the café. Unbeknownst to him, a downcast Lauren watches him from across the street as he heads home with Sabrina. Sabrina admits to Max that she really likes him but as long as Lauren remains in his life, a relationship is out of the question. Max is torn, who will he choose? Later, Lauren returns home and tells Max and Shona that Roy’s given her the job on a permanent basis.

(Image credit: ITV)

Stu apologises to Eliza for the way he treated her Dad but she’s not ready to forgive just yet. Later, Yasmeen and Stu return home to find Eliza video calling her father and a row ensues as Stu loses his temper.

(Image credit: ITV)

Hope practises her solo in front of Ruby, fully expecting to land the lead role in the Little Big Shotz summer spectacular. At the community centre, Glenda announces that Ruby has landed the lead and Eliza, Ciara and Hope will be her backing singers. How will Hope react?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.