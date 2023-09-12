Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid's GRIM crimes EXPOSED!

Stephen can’t keep the truth buried in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



A loved up Jenny tells Stephen Reid it’s time he moved into the pub. He returns to work in a great spirits, but his mood soon changes when he hears a body has been found on Ed and Ronnie’s building site. Masking his inner turmoil, Stephen makes out he’s got a migraine.

Back at the pub, Stephen presses Ed for more details and when Ed confirms that it was definitely a man’s body, his heart sinks.

Later, a uniformed Craig calls at the pub and breaks the news to Jenny that the body is that of Leo’s. Jenny reels in shock, is the game up for Stephen?



As Peter wonders what Ryan is going to do for money, he assures him that his fitness videos are really starting to pay off. The ante upped, a nervous Ryan agrees to a call where he talks dirty to the guy who messaged him. When Peter overhears, he tells Carla that it’s no wonder Ryan spends so much time in his room as he heard him having phone sex. Daisy listens, unnerved, before confronting Ryan to ask what’s going on.



Will Ryan confide in Daisy? (Image credit: ITV)

Relations are strained between Todd and George as it quickly becomes clear Lee is not cut out for the job but neither wants to admit it.

Todd realises that Lee can't hack the job. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee breaks the news that the investor has pulled out of the building project. Ronnie reckons they should cut their losses, but Ed’s adamant it’s too late to pull out. Alone, Ed’s adrenaline is pumping as watches the horse racing.



Paul goes over Shelly’s funeral arrangements with George and explains he’s written some words about her that he’d like placed with her body.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.