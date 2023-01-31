Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid's lies are EXPOSED!

Stephen Reid is in BIG trouble in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah promises Adam that she’s willing to think about having a baby when the time is right. Meanwhile, having spent all night working on the samples, Beth tells Michael that her machine has jammed and if Carla sees it she’ll realise she’s been moonlighting.

Sarah and Michael meet up with Rufus from Donahues and show him their samples. Stephen Reid shows Rufus around the factory but when Carla returns, he quickly steers Rufus away.

In the bistro, Rufus quizzes Stephen who makes out Carla is his PA before Rufus announces that he’d like the exclusive rights to their products. Peter gives Rufus a lift in his taxi and is surprised when he explains that he’s here to do a deal with the factory. As Sarah, Michael and Stephen raise a toast to their new successful business, Peter reveals to Carla that he gave Rufus a lift and apparently he’s doing a deal with the factory. Will Carla realise what Stephen was up to?

Peter tells Carla that Rufus was in his cab. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Laurence reveals how there will be no phone signal as the village is in the middle of nowhere. How much danger is Sean in?

Peter calls at the factory and tells Carla how he intends to trade up his tablet for a motorbike. He then heads to No.9 with the tablet for Ruby in exchange for some tools. But when she discovers the screen cracked, Tyrone tells him the deal is off.

Nina challenges Roy to put his phone away and work the rest of his shift without looking at it.

Also, Dee-Dee calls at the bistro looking for Damon and she’s shocked when Leanne reveals that he’s banged up in Weatherfield Police Station for drug dealing.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.