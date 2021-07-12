'Coronation Street' spoilers: Steve McDonald betrays Emma?

Steve McDonald (played by Simon Gregson) hates seeing his daughter Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) so upset after being dumped by her boyfriend Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) on Coronation Street (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Steve can't tell Emma the REAL reason that Curtis unexpectedly ended their relationship, because he has been sworn to secrecy!



So it does not go down well when Steve's wife Tracy (Kate Ford) catches him offering Curtis a lift in his taxi.



Steve attempts to talk his way out of trouble, but Tracy spills the beans to Emma, who feels betrayed that Steve is being so nice to the fella who broke her heart.



When Steve and Curtis return to the Street, Emma decides to confront them both and find out what's going on.



Uh-oh...

Emma in happier times with her now ex-boyfriend Curtis on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is still getting used to being dad to Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), who he only discovered was his son last year.



Nick gets stressed out when he notices a graze on Sam's knee from playing in the park.



Nick's girlfriend Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) reckons he's being over fussy, but there's more drama to come when Nick suddenly panics that Sam has gone missing from the flat...



WHERE is he?

Nick panics when it looks like his son Sam has gone missing on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Things are tense between Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and his ex, Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) after she told her side of the story about their break-up to reporter Chris.



But now Tyrone is planning payback with an EXCLUSIVE SCOOP of his own!



Fiz is not impressed when Tyrone claims his new girlfriend Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) put him up to it.



Does this mean it's war between Fiz and Tyrone, or will Tyrone agree to back down?

Fiz dished the dirt on her and Tyrone's break-up to news reporter Chris on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

ALSO, Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) has a moan in the Rovers about not being able to find a job and being skint.



It's her lucky day when factory boss Carla Barlow (Alison King) mentions they are looking for a new cleaner.



But Laura soon stumbles upon another money-making opportunity when she finds out Fiz got paid for her article in The Weatherfield Gazette.



Suddenly Laura has an idea...

Laura finds herself a new job on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV