Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman confesses to Aadi
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Monday 4 April 2022 on ITV.
Summer Spellman tells Aadi that she’s skipping her medication in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Asha confides in Aadi that she’s concerned about Summer Spellman and suspects she’s not managing her diabetes properly. Aadi quizzes Summer, who admits that when she went out with the girls, she didn’t bother to take her blood sugar as she wanted to feel like a normal teenager for the night.
As Jon shares his plans to open a beach bar in Australia, Emma is stunned to realise she visited the same beach as a kid. And she’s further shocked when Jon suggests she move to Australia with him.
As he leaves she tells him she will think about his idea but doesn’t say a word to Craig and Faye as they arrive home. But when Jon arrives back at the flat having forgotten his phone it looks like the cat’s out of the bag when Faye looks at him in shock. But more importantly, will Jon and Craig recognise each other?
As Toyah comes to terms with the news about Imran and Abi she has to make some decisions about what to do about Elsie’s adoption. Is it over between her and Imran?
Later, Abi’s surprised to find Toyah in the neonatal unit gazing at Alfie in his incubator.
As Fiz packs the van she confesses to Tyrone that she is worried she is making a big mistake. Wanting what is best for her he tells her she deserves a fresh start in a big house with a garden for the girls and waves her off. But his smile hides his heartache.
Nick concedes that he’s been overprotective of Sam and when Roy reveals that there’s a children’s chess tournament taking place, he agrees to let him take part. Sam’s thrilled to hear about the chess tournament, but when he asserts that he’d rather Roy take him, Nick has to hide his disappointment.
An excited Craig and Faye return from their appointment with the midwife and head to the bistro for lunch.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
