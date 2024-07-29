Coronation Street spoilers: Tearful Lauren Bolton is terrified for her baby

Lauren Bolton is in tears next to her premature baby in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Lauren Bolton is terrified as her prematurely born son lies in an incubator. Will he survive? And will Joel turn up? DS Swain arrives at the hospital intent on asking Lauren some questions. Meanwhile, Joel seethes as Betsy reminds him how he threw her out of his car in the middle of a rough estate and he owes her.

Having intercepted the counterfeit t-shirts, Beth delivers them to Sid in the ginnel, but as he hands over the cash, Craig and Kit approach wanting to know what’s going on. Will she be forced to show them what she has been up to?

Beth is caught with the counterfeit goods. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz despairs when Hope dumps Sam, suddenly much more interested in Jack.

Hope continues to surprise her parents. (Image credit: iTV)

Stu spots Mason and Betsy stealing food and questions them both. When Mason reveals he’s homeless, Stu kindly offers him a bed at No.6, but Mason tells him to stuff his charity. Can anyone persuade him to change his mind?

