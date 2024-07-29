Coronation Street spoilers: Tearful Lauren Bolton is terrified for her baby
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 5th August 2024 on ITV1.
Lauren Bolton is in tears next to her premature baby in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Lauren Bolton is terrified as her prematurely born son lies in an incubator. Will he survive? And will Joel turn up? DS Swain arrives at the hospital intent on asking Lauren some questions. Meanwhile, Joel seethes as Betsy reminds him how he threw her out of his car in the middle of a rough estate and he owes her.
Having intercepted the counterfeit t-shirts, Beth delivers them to Sid in the ginnel, but as he hands over the cash, Craig and Kit approach wanting to know what’s going on. Will she be forced to show them what she has been up to?
Fiz despairs when Hope dumps Sam, suddenly much more interested in Jack.
Stu spots Mason and Betsy stealing food and questions them both. When Mason reveals he’s homeless, Stu kindly offers him a bed at No.6, but Mason tells him to stuff his charity. Can anyone persuade him to change his mind?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.