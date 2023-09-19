Coronation Street spoilers: The Rovers CLOSES for good!

Jenny is gutted when she is told The Rovers Return is being shut down in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Stephen tells Jenny that he wants to take her on holiday to Thailand to get away from everything. But Jenny and the staff are thrown into a spin when the Waterford’s Manager arrives to break the news that they’re closing The Rovers Return for an extensive refurbishment and their contracts have been terminated with immediate effect. Can they save the pub?

Adam insists there’s a case for unfair dismissal but when DS Swain calls to tell Jenny they now have proof that neither Leo nor Teddy visited Canada she’s baffled. As Jenny argues that Teddy contacted Stephen from Canada, Stephen inwardly panics.



When Lauren clocks Ryan looking at flats to rent she offers him the spare room at her precinct flat. Carla and Daisy are concerned as Ryan moves out and, trying to make amends for his jealous behaviour, Daniel helps Ryan carry his things into the flat. But when some lads make jibes at Ryan about his scars, he turns on them in a rage. Daniel intervenes but he picks up Ryan’s things, he notices the stash of testosterone.



Daniel is on to Ryan. (Image credit: ITV)

Ange, the owner of a local cab firm, calls at the garage and reveals that she’s looking for someone to service her fleet. But Kevin despairs when Cassie lets slip that Abi’s been in prison and they’re both recovering addicts.

Cassie puts her foot in it. (Image credit: ITV)

Courtney puts pressure on Aadi to find them somewhere to live. Telling her he loves her, a besotted Aadi promises to start searching straight away. When Bernie reveals that Shelly’s old flat is up for rent, Aadi’s delighted whilst Dev glowers at Bernie.



Paul asks an emotional Bernie and Gemma if they’ll walk him down the aisle to steady him.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.