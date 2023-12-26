Coronation Street spoilers: The Rovers Return opens for the party of the year!

The locals are thrilled as the Rovers Return opens its doors in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Jenny, Daisy, Sean, Glenda and Gemma head to the Rovers armed with boxes of booze. Jenny and Daisy look proudly on as the locals muck in and prepare the pub for the grand reopening. Gary hangs Betty’s picture back on the wall in pride of place.

As Jenny, Glenda, Sean and Gemma compare their bad-taste outfits in readiness for the evening ahead, one resident is less than impressed with the costumes - but why? At the countdown to midnight, everyone heads out of the pub and joins Glenda in singing ‘Auld Lang Syne’.



As Daniel heads home, his face lights up when he spots Bethany - but the timing couldn't be worse as Jenny urges Daisy to go and find Daniel and patch things up with a New Year’s kiss. What will she find?

Daniel is thrilled to see Bethany. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam drops Harry off with Sarah. Noting that she’s dressed to the nines, Adam assumes she’s got a date and quickly pretends that he’s got one too. In the bistro, Adam and Sarah admit that neither of them has a hot date lined up and when Adam offers to buy her a glass of Champagne, Sarah accepts and it’s clear they still fancy each other.



Dee-Dee tells Ed that he can’t kip on her sofa forever and they need to call a family meeting to come up with a solution.

Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he doesn’t want Eliza blaming herself for her Dad’s disappearance so it’s best if he tells her the truth. However, Yasmeen tells him that it’s probably best if he doesn’t confess all to Eliza as he’s the only family she has now and she’d be terribly hurt.



Carla finds Bobby helping himself to her wine and asserts that it’s time he got a job. She shows him around the factory and offers him a trial week on the sales team. But will she regret her offer?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.