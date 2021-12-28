‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tim Metcalfe disappoints Sally

Will Sally think that Tim Metcalfe has gone off her?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Sally is disappointed when Tim Metcalfe turns her down...

The consultant warns Tim that without an operation, his next heart attack could be fatal. Tim Metcalfe struggles to cope with the diagnosis and remains in denial, despite Aggie imploring him to listen to what the consultant has said.

Later, Sally is hurt when he refuses her suggestion of a sexy night in. Will it be up to Aggie to tell Sally about Tim’s diagnosis?

Tormented Tim turns down Sally's sexy night in. (Image credit: ITV)

When Craig reveals that he’s arranged for them to move into the salon flat with Tyrone and Emma, Faye does her best to hide her unease about keeping secrets from him.

Meanwhile, Emma heads home to find Craig and Faye on the doorstep with their bags and she’s not happy to discover they’re moving in. But will they be forced to stick together when new evidence in the case arises?

Will Craig suspect something has changed between the girls. (Image credit: ITV)

Zeedan confesses to Marrium that he’s still in love with her and reckons they should give their marriage another chance. Marrium admits she feels the same and suggests she moves up to Manchester but Zeedan’s taken aback. How will Alya react to this development?

Zeedan and Marrium get back together. (Image credit: ITV)

When Lydia reveals that Carla’s given her the PA job at the factory and it was Adam who sorted it out, Sarah’s pleased for her and Adam’s relieved to have finally got something right.

Later, Sarah finds him busy cleaning the word ‘scum’ off his office window. Adam reckons it must be Jeremy Bremner’s doing and he still hasn’t got over his boundary dispute.

Having borrowed Hope’s walkie-talkies, Nick plays chess with Sam in the bistro, and Sam talks to him for the first time since his Mum’s death. Nick’s overjoyed.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.