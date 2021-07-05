‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Todd Grimshaw steals from Ed!

Todd Grimshaw is playing with fire in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Paul’s shocked to discover that he’s not been paid and in the builder’s yard, but when he confronts Ed he admits he’s got a cash flow problem.

Todd meets up with Will and tells him that he’ll need his help to steal the heat pump but he fails to notice Will steal his engagement ring. When Billy notices Todd’s missing ring, Todd panics and makes out he’s having it resized. Todd demands his ring back, but Will tells him he’ll get it back when he hands over the cash.

Having lured Ed out of the builder’s yard on the promise of a lucrative job, Todd borrows the undertaker’s van with the intention of using it to transport the stolen heat pump. As he sets about stealing it, Ed suddenly returns to the yard and when he hears a noise, Todd is quickly forced to hide.

Ed comes back to the yard after Todd breaks in. (Image credit: ITV)

Feeling guilty about George’s broken wrist, Eileen calls at the undertakers and offers to help out. But she is horrified when George asks her to help him collect a body from the hospital. Having collected the body and parked up the van, Eileen invites George in for lunch but when the pair exit No.11 they discover, to their horror, that the van has gone.

Guilty Eileen is shocked when George ropes her into collecting a body for him. (Image credit: ITV)

When Curtis and Emma make out that they’ve offered the Mr December top slot on the calendar to Dev, Steve falls for their ploy and argues that he’d be much more suited.

Curtis plays Steve to get him to do the calendar. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been summoned by Alya, a hopeful Ryan heads to No.6. But will he be getting back with Alya or collecting his belongings?

In the factory, Beth and Kirk grill Fiz about her date, but she refuses to discuss it. Maria urges her to take Chris up on her offer and do the article as she’ll find it therapeutic.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this week.