Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Habeeb devastated by Spider

Toyah Habeeb is furious when Spider chooses Griff over her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Griff meets up with Toyah Habeeb, Spider and Peter in the café and invites them to a gig, explaining that it’s a mystery band that announces their gigs via social media.

However, Toyah and Spider agree to swerve Griff’s gig and spend some time together instead. But Spider speaks to his boss who tells him it’s imperative he attends the gig with Griff and Toyah’s put out. when he reveals that he’s going after all.

Stephen can’t believe his luck when Audrey hands him her phone and asks him to turn off notifications as it is driving her mad. Stephen meets up with Gabrielle and tells her he’s expecting the mortgage broker to call on Audrey’s phone, he needs her to pretend to be Audrey and that way she’ll get her money.

Convinced he is going to get the equity release money, he tells Gail that he has decided it might be time for him to move on now Audrey is feeling better. But he is left shocked by a sudden announcement from Audrey…

Stephen's plan is derailed. (Image credit: ITV)

On the anniversary of Sinead’s death, Daniel takes Bertie to Victoria Gardens before dropping him with Beth and heading for the Rovers where he tells a thrilled Daisy it has been an emotional day but he’d very much like it if the three of them could live together.

Beth calls at the flat with Bertie and recounts their day together, but when Bertie calls Daisy “Mummy”, Daniel’s surprised whilst Beth’s horrified. Daisy confides in Jenny how Bertie called her “Mummy” and she’s not sure she’s ready for such a commitment. Jenny warns her that she’ll regret it if she walks away. What will she do?

Mum's the word for Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz is bemused when Tyrone reveals he’s joined a taekwondo class. When Fiz tells Sean, he reminds her that last time he joined a yoga class, he copped off with Alina. Fiz is left worried.

At No.11, a smiley Eileen tells George that she intends to spoil him rotten and George admits to Sean that her friendly demeanor is starting to scare him. Eileen explains to George how when she came round after her accident, she caught a glimpse of heaven and ever since, she’s felt calm and peaceful. She opens up to George and Sean about her ‘heaven’ experience and how she saw a bright light, smelt something sweet and heard strange music.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.