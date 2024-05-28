Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Habeeb is arrested for murder!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 7th June 2024 on ITV1.
Toyah Habeeb is stunned when the police come calling in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
A shocked Toyah Habeeb finds Leanne telling someone on her laptop screen that she loves them and reckons it is Rowan, but Leanne denies it. Nick is shocked when Toyah tells him what she heard and heads straight home where he finds Rowan and Leanne holding hands on the sofa.
Later, Toyah begs her sister to open her eyes and see Rowan for what he really is but they are interrupted when the police arrive and Kit arrests Toyah for murder after the body of a baby was found buried in the park.
Dee Dee tells Glenda she also has a claim on half of George’s house. As George tries to impress a potentially lucrative client, Dee Dee delivers the letter detailing Glenda’s claim for half his business and house. When a furious George storms into the pub and lambasts Glenda, she sticks to her guns and says she will see him in court.
Later, Glenda confides in Michael that George was their Dad’s favourite and she was second fiddle but Michael assures her that she’s kind, funny and smart and pulls her in for a kiss.
Having finally got her mail redirected from London, Bethany is furious to discover someone has been fraudulently using her old company credit card.
Daisy advises her to obtain copies of the statements in a bid to prove she couldn’t have made the purchases so Bethany seeks advice from Joel.
Yasmeen confides in Ken that Stu seems rather down and she’d be grateful if he would join them for birthday drinks.
Tyrone is furious with Cassie for trying to cause friction between Kevin and Abi and suggests that if she wants her job back, she’d better apologise. Will she do the right thing?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.