Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Habeeb unearths Rowan’s DARK past!

Toyah Habeeb is desperate to protect her sister in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.



Toyah Habeeb listens in as Leanne explains to Simon that she met a guy called Jared at the Institute who would be happy to help him set up his food delivery app. When Simon reveals that Jared’s agreed to meet him and he’ll need to borrow some money, Leanne’s delighted, but Toyah reckons it’s another scam.

She studies Rowan’s page and copies a number into her phone. She calls the number and meets with Rowan’s ex, Una, explaining how her sister has become embroiled in the Institute and she’s worried she might be in danger.

Will she get the confirmation she’s been fearing?

Bethany quizzes Craig about Nathan’s alibi and when Craig lets slip that Nathan was with his girlfriend and she works at a nail bar in town, Bethany points out that he was running a tanning salon when he groomed her.

Sarah confides in Gary that she’s worried about Bethany as she’s become fixated on trying to pin Lauren’s murder on Nathan.

As Daniel and Bethany head out, they’re shocked to be confronted by Nathan, who rails at Bethany for harassing his girlfriend.

In the Rovers, David, Sarah and Gary discuss Nathan and agree that something has to be done before he ruins Bethany’s life all over again. On the building site, Nathan’s packing up as a hooded figure approaches and strikes him over the head and he collapses unconscious.

Nathan confronts Daniel and Bethany. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie tells Dev that there’s one more Christopher Green on her list and she’s going to pay him a visit. But when she discovers he died of cancer, she knocks back her drink, fearing she’s missed the chance to find her son.

A downcast Kevin admits to Debbie that work has dried up at the garage and elsewhere Steve shows a sympathetic Tim some pics from Tracy’s socials of her paragliding over the Med with Tommy.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.