Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow does the unthinkable!

Tracy Barlow puts her plan to take Cassie down into action

Scheming Tracy Barlow offers Cassie drugs in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - Friday 14 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Fed up that Ken has headed off to the Lakes as he’s still missing Cassie despite everything, Tracy Barlow is filled with rage. After tearing a strip off Craig for failing to arrest Cassie, she resolves to take matters into her own hands.

In the ginnel, Tracy does a dodgy deal with a bloke but when Debbie appears, she worries how much she’s seen. Summoning Cassie to No.1, Tracy serves lunch and suggests they thrash out their differences. She hands Cassie a bag of drugs and, determined to ruin her life, urges her to get stuck in. Cassie stares at the drugs, sorely tempted, will she succumb?

Ed tells Dee-Dee that he hopes she won’t regret her decision to have her baby adopted. Dee-Dee assures him it’s the right thing to do. But can he leave the subject alone and accept her decision?

Ed voices his concern for Dee-Dee and the baby (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.