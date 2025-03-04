Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow does the unthinkable!
Airs on Friday 14 March 2025 at 8.00pm.
Scheming Tracy Barlow offers Cassie drugs in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - Friday 14 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Fed up that Ken has headed off to the Lakes as he’s still missing Cassie despite everything, Tracy Barlow is filled with rage. After tearing a strip off Craig for failing to arrest Cassie, she resolves to take matters into her own hands.
In the ginnel, Tracy does a dodgy deal with a bloke but when Debbie appears, she worries how much she’s seen. Summoning Cassie to No.1, Tracy serves lunch and suggests they thrash out their differences. She hands Cassie a bag of drugs and, determined to ruin her life, urges her to get stuck in. Cassie stares at the drugs, sorely tempted, will she succumb?
Ed tells Dee-Dee that he hopes she won’t regret her decision to have her baby adopted. Dee-Dee assures him it’s the right thing to do. But can he leave the subject alone and accept her decision?
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Coronation Street spoilers: Tommy and Tracy Barlow in shock split?
Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain is in grave danger!