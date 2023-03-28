Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow makes a HUGE mistake!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 3rd April 2023 on ITV1.
Tracy Barlow demands the police take Amy seriously in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Amy is worried that Tracy Barlow has put flyers up about Aaron everywhere but Tracy assures her that nobody will know it’s her. However, when Mary finds a flyer on the florist printer, Abi realises the truth and confronts Aaron.
Peter calls at No.1 and tells Steve and Tracy about the flyer on the printer in the flower shop, leaving Amy devastated that people know about her ordeal.
Later, Tracy calls at the police station and glues herself to the counter, explaining to the desk sergeant that she’s not going anywhere until they take Amy’s rape allegation seriously and with her free hand she calls Daniel.
Steve and Amy arrive at the police station to find Tracy about to give an interview to Suki, the reporter from the Gazette. Will she listen when Amy begs her not to talk?
Elsewhere, Elaine reminds Stephen that in order for them to buy a house together, the solicitor needs proof of funds. When Michael reveals that he’s promised the girls an even bigger bonus off the back of the new deal, Stephen masks his fury and calls Rufus in a bid to try and renegotiate.
What will Stephen do when Rufus refuses?
Faye asks Craig to come round to meet Miley as she is visiting later but how will Faye feel about Craig inviting Beth along too?
In the solicitor’s, Adam inadvertently lets slip to Paul how Dee-Dee promised that she would cover all his costs. Paul packs up his things and tells Dee-Dee he’s moving out so she can find a proper flatmate who’ll pay their way as he’s not a charity case.
Brian and Mary bury the hatchet, but when Brian receives an email from the family tree website informing him of his Italian cousin, Isabella, Mary despairs.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
