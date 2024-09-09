Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow says goodbye

Tracy Barlow says farewell to her family and friends in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Amy, Ken and Cassie wave Tracy Barlow off as she leaves for the airport with Steve, and while in the cab she tells Steve it’s obvious Cassie fancies him and he should go for it. Will he take her advice on board?

Dee-Dee and Lisa watch with disgust as Joel serves Carla with a letter commencing proceedings against her for slander. Meanwhile, Lauren has a visitor in hospital who may be able to help stop Joel once and for all…

A visitor surprises Lauren at the hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

When Alina calls to pick up Dorin, Tyrone steals her passport from the pocket in her rucksack. Later, Alina returns to No.9 with Dorin, clearly upset, and explains to Fiz that she couldn’t check in because her passport is missing. Will Fiz cover for Tyrone?

Debbie approaches Bethany and tells her that a friend of hers who’s the CEO of a cosmetic surgery company is looking for someone to write an advertorial on their new facility in Turkey. After turning Debbie down and filling Daniel in, he thinks Bethany should take her up on it. As Bethany leaves Debbie a message accepting the job, she’s knocked for six when she watches Daniel and Daisy hug.

Bethany is shocked to see Daniel hugging Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy’s thrown into panic as Living Aids want to pick up Paul’s wheelchair and synthesiser, still needing to download all of Paul’s voice messages. Todd calls round and tells Billy that Paul’s body is now at the undertakers should he want to spend some time with him.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.