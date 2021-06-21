'Coronation Street' spoilers: Tyrone is floored when Alina Pop reveals she is pregnant!

Alina Pop is terrified of about how Tyrone will react when she blurts out that she is pregnant.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street on Monday 28th June at 7.30 pm (see our TV guide for listings) Alina Pop has a lot on her mind while boyfriend Tyrone’s grateful as Fiz helps him organise Kirsty’s funeral and explain to Ruby that her birth mummy has died.

As Alina Pop masks her fears that she might be pregnant, she is stunned when she overhears people in the factory talking about Tyrone’s past with Kirsty. Confronting Tyrone, she’s hurt that she had to find out from Sally about Kirsty’s abuse because he kept her in the dark. When a tearful Alina then blurts out that she’s pregnant, Tyrone’s floored.

Tyrone is shocked by Alina's announcement. How will he break the news to Fiz? (Image credit: ITV)

James’s manager tells him Tommy Orpington is retiring and he’d like to promote him into his place. As James shares his good news with Ronnie, he’s surprised to see Danny, who suggests they have lunch.

James is secretly thrilled to see Danny at the bar. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Alya reveals that the bank has agreed to repossess the community centre, meaning Yasmeen can pay off all her debts left to her by nasty Geoff.

Alina has some good news for Yasmeen. (Image credit: ITV)

As an excited Jenny heads into town to sort out the mortgage, Daisy masks her panic. Redoing the rota she gives herself all Sean’s shifts but Emma points out that with Sean gone, so too has the hotpot recipe. Daisy tries to play it down while Emma asserts she’s not lifting a finger until Sean’s reinstated.

Nick’s saddened that Natasha still won’t let him see Sam. Discovering that Gail is looking after him tomorrow, David forms a plan. Alya reveals that the bank has agreed to repossess the community centre, meaning Yasmeen can pay off all her debts.

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, but air dates may change due to Euro 2020 football. All of this week's episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub from Monday 28 June.