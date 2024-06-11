Coronation Street spoilers: Vile Rowan Cunliffe blackmails Toyah!

Rowan Cunliffe has Toyah cornered in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Toyah tells Nick that they’ve little choice but to come clean to Leanne about their brief affair as a smug Rowan Cunliffe is holding a meeting in the Bistro. Rowan corners Toyah and hands her a copy of the NDA, suggesting she signs it. When Toyah makes it clear she won’t be blackmailed and she intends to come clean, Rowan points out that it’ll destroy Leanne but he’ll be happy to pick up the pieces. Will Toyah tell Leanne?

Later, Rowan makes a speech and announces that Leanne has been promoted to level 5 and he couldn’t be more proud of her. As the members clap and Leanne basks in the glory, Nick and Toyah watch in disgust.



Abi tells Kevin that she’s done some digging, Stefan Brent is a board director of the production company that made the documentary, he also owns the magazine and he must have created the deep fake videos out of revenge.

Having reported Stefan to the police, Abi and Kevin watch as DS Swain drags him into an interview room, fervently hoping that their nightmare will soon be over.



Bethany calls at the garage and tells Abi that she’ll quit her job if it’s what she wants, but it could be useful to have someone on the inside to keep tabs on Stefan. Kevin calls on Bethany and tells her that if she really wants to help, she can lend him her security pass to Stefan’s office. She reluctantly hands it over.

Steve makes out to Ken that Cassie’s a qualified carer and they hired her through an agency as she starts work at No.1. But when she reveals that she’s had no training and only stepped in to help out and save the family a bit of cash, Ken’s quietly furious. Realising that he is upset, Cassie sets Ken straight, explaining that she was honest with Steve from the off and never pretended to have any qualifications. Will she win him round?



Having had no luck with the landlord about the new boiler, Chesney tells Gemma that he’ll look into installing an electric shower as they’re far cheaper.



Having seen Felix off at the airport, Summer admits to Paul she was upset to see him go. Later, the occupational therapist calls at the flat and after quizzing Paul about his fall, suggests that it might be time to stop using the stairlift.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.