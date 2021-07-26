‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Will Alina Pop survive the fire?

Alina Pop (played by Ruxandra Porojnicu) blames herself for the blaze but will he baby be ok?

Alina Pop (played by Ruxandra Porojnicu) blames herself for the blaze in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Shaken after her ordeal, Alina Pop sits up in her hospital bed and assures Tyrone that both she and the baby are fine. In the cafe, Tyrone, Fiz and Evelyn discuss the fire and the possible causes.

Hope’s quick to point out that Alina was alone in the flat so the fire must be her fault. Outside the salon flat, the fire investigation officer tells Tyrone that it would seem the fire was started by an aromatherapy candle and Alina’s horrified to think that she caused the blaze with one of her candles.

Does Tyrone suspect that someone else could have caused the salon fire? (Image credit: ITV)

Nina calls round with Summer’s bridesmaid’s dress and Billy’s saddened at the reminder of his cancelled wedding. Summer tries on the bridesmaid’s dress and worries that she looks fat but she’s touched when Aadi calls round with some diabetic-friendly cookies and admires her dress.

When Aadi reveals how much he’d miss her if something happened to her, Summer admits she feels the same about him. Clearly flustered, Aadi heads out leaving Summer confused as to what she did wrong.

Aadi flees in the face of affection. (Image credit: ITV)

George finds Eileen in the cafe and after admitting he’s taken a shine to her, wonders if she fancies dinner at the bistro. Eileen coyly accepts his offer.

But when George overhears her tell Mary that she isn’t sure she wants to go out without someone who handles the dead for a living George sends a text cancelling the date. Will Eileen realise her mistake and make things up to him?

In the factory, Sally, Kirk and Beth fret about Izzy. Sarah resolves to try and put things right. Carla and Sarah bury the hatchet and call Izzy to apologise.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV.