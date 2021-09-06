‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Will Fiz Stape take Tyrone back?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Tyrone can’t fight his feelings for Fiz Stape and his old life...

As Tyrone reveals how much he enjoyed their kiss and how his engagement to Alina was an accident, Fiz listens with disbelief at his arrogance. Will she take Tyrone back or is she determined to start a new life and move on?

Later, Tyrone tells Alina that Fiz is thinking of moving away with the girls and he can’t possibly go to Romania with her at the moment with everything going on. Alina’s hurt, realising that he is putting Fiz first yet again.

In the factory, Michael advises Alina to cut Tyrone some slack as his kids will always come first. So Alina tells him that she’s cancelled their trip and accepts that his girls come first. Tyrone is forced to mask his guilt.

Tyrone tells a stunned Fiz Stape that he wants his old life back. (Image credit: ITV)

A confident Craig assures James (Nathan Graham) that the police investigation is underway and he’s told them he wants to be re-interviewed. Can James finally hope to get some justice for what happened on the day that PC Brody stopped him and his brother Michael while they were test driving a sports car?

Also, the guilt is getting to Imran as he continues to blame himself for the situation Kelly is in.

Elsewhere, Dev throws a dinner party for Aadi, Summer and Billy and explains that he wants to get to know Summer better. Will the big bash go to plan or will Dev put his foot in it with his children again?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.