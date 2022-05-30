Coronation Street spoilers: Will Summer Spellmen tell the truth?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Friday 10 June 2022 on ITV.
Summer and Aadi are in huge trouble in Friday's episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
After the exam invigilator found the revision notes on the floor, both Summer and Aadi are called to attend meetings at school. Convinced Aadi is covering for Summer, Dev reveals that Summer’s got a new boyfriend so there’s no reason for him to protect her and Aadi’s cut to the quick. Will he change his story after coming to terms with the news?
Having questioned Aadi, Mrs Crawshaw summons Summer into her office and, now struggling to live with the lie, will she admit it was she who intended to cheat and not Aadi?
David and Maria are horrified to realise they’ve both booked the day off and there’s nobody looking after the barbers.
Fiz is fed up of living in a building site, which is not helped by Phill admitting the crack in the lounge ceiling is worse than he thought and he’s spilt paint over the wedding invites!
While Kelly decides to do some investigating into the crash, Adam has a big reveal of his own. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Also, when Cathy spots some papers in Brian’s bag her face falls. What has she found?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.