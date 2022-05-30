Coronation Street spoilers: Will Summer Spellmen tell the truth?

Summer and Aadi are in huge trouble in Friday's episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After the exam invigilator found the revision notes on the floor, both Summer and Aadi are called to attend meetings at school. Convinced Aadi is covering for Summer, Dev reveals that Summer’s got a new boyfriend so there’s no reason for him to protect her and Aadi’s cut to the quick. Will he change his story after coming to terms with the news?

Having questioned Aadi, Mrs Crawshaw summons Summer into her office and, now struggling to live with the lie, will she admit it was she who intended to cheat and not Aadi?

Dev is convinced Aadi is lying for Summer. (Image credit: ITV)

David and Maria are horrified to realise they’ve both booked the day off and there’s nobody looking after the barbers.

Maria is struggling to juggle all her commitments. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz is fed up of living in a building site, which is not helped by Phill admitting the crack in the lounge ceiling is worse than he thought and he’s spilt paint over the wedding invites!

While Kelly decides to do some investigating into the crash, Adam has a big reveal of his own. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Also, when Cathy spots some papers in Brian’s bag her face falls. What has she found?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.