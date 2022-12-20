Coronation Street spoilers: Will Teddy Tompkins survive?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Stephen thinks he’s in the clear after Teddy Thompkins’ accident.

After chatting to Stephen and being struck by a van, Teddy Thompkins lies unconscious in the road and a shocked Jenny hurries over. Have all Stephen’s problems been solved by the accident?

He is clearly hoping that fate might have got him off the hook after Teddy got too close to the truth about Leo, but have Stephen's Christmas wishes all come true, or could he find himself in more trouble than ever after Teddy's accident?

Stephen watches as Teddy is stuck by a van. (Image credit: ITYV)

Elsewhere, Todd’s still intrigued after hearing Mary and Rita discussing the death of Laurence’s wife and how it was big news at the time.

He does some research into the death of Laurence’s wife, Lindsey, coming up with his own conclusion about what happened. Has Laurence been hiding something sinister all this time?

After telling Mike and Esther that she’s prepared to talk to their solicitor about surrogacy, Summer’s shocked to see Billy at the house... Summer is forced to talk to him but will he support her decision? And will this pair be reunited in time for the New Year?

Also in tonight's Coronation Street, Nina tells Roy how much easier life would be if he’d embrace technology and use his new smartphone. But is it all a bit too much for poor Roy or can Nina convince him that it is the right thing to do?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow evening at 8pm on ITV1.