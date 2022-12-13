Coronation Street spoilers: Will Toyah Habeeb betray Spider?
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 23th December 2022 on ITV.
Toyah Habeeb battles with her conscience in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
As Spider implores Toyah Habeeb to keep quiet, Griff convinces Max to lie to the police about what happened on the camping trip.
Asking for her blessing, Daniel shows Jenny the engagement ring he’s bought for Daisy and explains how he plans to surprise her. Meanwhile, Damon hands Jacob £500 and tells him to buy Amy something flash for Christmas. But as Steve, Tracy, Daniel and Daisy head into No.1, they’re horrified to realise all the Christmas presents have gone from under the tree. Steve reports the burglary to the police as Daniel tells Jenny how the burglars took the engagement ring...
George bans Eileen from returning home, explaining he’s awaiting delivery of her Christmas present. Eileen’s impressed that he’s gone to so much trouble but will the surprise make up for his early mistakes?
Whilst Fiz frets over Christmas Day, Tyrone shares a secret smile with Hope and Ruby. He goes over his wedding plans with Maria and Beth but when he’s forced to cancel their cinema plans, as the girls need dress fittings, Fiz is further disappointed about how her Christmas will turn out. As an excited Tyrone predicts it’s going to be the best Christmas ever, Fiz laments to Maria that she suspects it’ll be the worst Christmas ever.
When Glenda reveals she’s no longer free to go carol singing, Mary asks Brian to join her and she’s delighted when he agrees as he gazes at her fondly.
Coronation Street continues on Christmas Day at 8.00pm
